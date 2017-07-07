Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: American Software's Quarterly GAAP Earnings Surged 43%

Research Desk Line-up: Digital Turbine Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

American Software's total revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2017, were $26.27 million, reflecting a drop of 9% over revenue of $28.87 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers lagged behind analysts' expectations of $27.72 million. American Software's total revenues for the twelve months ended April 30, 2017, decreased 7% to $106.3 million compared to $113.9 million in FY16.

American Software's operating earnings for Q4 FY17 fell 23% to $3.0 million compared to $3.9 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's EBITDA decreased by 13% to $4.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $5.3 million for the prior year's same quarter. American Software's adjusted EBITDA decreased 14% to $4.9 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $5.7 million for Q4 FY16.

American Software's GAAP net earnings for Q4 FY17 increased to $10.3 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, for Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings for the reported quarter, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, a discrete tax adjustment and the proceeds from the sale of real estate, were $2.7 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share, for the prior year's same quarter. American Software's earnings came in below Wall Street's expectations of $0.21 per share.

For FY17, American Software's GAAP net earnings were approximately $14.6 million, or $0.49 per fully diluted share, reflecting a 43% increase compared to $10.2 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted share, for Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings for the twelve months ended April 30, 2017, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, a discrete tax adjustment, and the proceeds from the sale of real estate decreased 23% to $8.0 million, or $0.27 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, for the same period last year.

Segment Details

For Q4 FY17, American Software generated Software license revenues of $3.9 million, a decrease of 41% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Services and other revenues for the reported quarter totaled $11.9 million compared to $12.0 million for the prior year's corresponding quarter. American Software's Maintenance revenues for Q4 FY17 increased 2% to $10.5 million compared to $10.3 million for Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, American Software's Cloud Services Annual Contract Value (ACV) increased approximately 59% to $6.1 million compared to $3.8 million as of the same period of the prior year. The ACV is comprised of software-as-a-service (SaaS) ACV of $3.8 million, a 100% increase compared to approximately $1.9 million in the year ago period, and other cloud services ACV of $2.3 million, a 21% increase when compared to $1.9 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

American Software's overall financial condition remained strong with cash and investments of approximately $89.8 million and no debt as of April 30, 2017. During the fiscal year 2017, the Company's overall cash and investments balance increased by $11.9 million when compared to April 30, 2016, and the Company paid approximately $12.5 million in shareholder dividends.

In Q4 FY17, American Software divested excess real estate, amounting to approximately 40% of its land holdings, for approximately $13.4 million and recorded an after-tax gain of approximately $7.9 million.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, July 06, 2017, American Software's stock price slightly fell 0.60% to end the day at $9.99. A total volume of 131.92 thousand shares was exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 85.31 thousand shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 15.78 and have a dividend yield of 4.40%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $292.11 million.

