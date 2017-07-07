Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Allegheny Technologies Announces JV with GE Aviation; Set to Construct an R&D Pilot Production Facility

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ATI), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ATI. The Company announced on July 05, 2017, a joint venture (JV) with GE Aviation for the development of a new melt-less titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology. Under terms of the agreement, the JV will construct a new R&D pilot production facility. The titanium alloy powders being developed will be used in additive manufacturing applications, including 3D printing. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The Announcement

ATI is a leading manufacturer of technical specialty materials and complex components, where it serves the aerospace and defense sectors, and jet engines, primarily. The Company, under this JV, will deliver operational, technical, and project support. The JV will leverage the Company's technology, manufacturing, and quality leadership in the production of specialty metal powders, where the Company intends to maintain and enhance its industry-leading position.

GE Aviation operates through its 84 facilities and 44,000 employees across the world and is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines and components, and mechanical systems for aircraft. ATI views the development of new materials as an important point of its sustainable strategy, where the Company stated that it is recognized as a leader in advanced specialty materials, and recognizes the potential the JV offers. ATI is also a leading Company in producing nickel-based alloy and titanium-based alloy powders used in next-gen jet engine forgings and 3D-printed products.

Extension of ABL

The Company recently announced on June 29, 2017, that it has extended its Asset Based Lending (ABL) facility, including the maturity of its $100 million term loan, to February 2022. The Company stated that its Q2 FY17 performance was consistent with the outlook offered in April 2017. ATI expects to report Q2 FY17 sales in the range of $865 million to $890 million and EPS in the range of $0.04 to 0.09 per share.

The Company reported net revenues of $3.2 billion for the full-year FY17, ended March 31, 2017. ATI viewed this announcement as a liquidity cushion and the extension of the $100 million ABL term loan from November 2017 to February 2022, offered the Company a greater timeline to pay off the principal. The Company stated that cash generation from operations is its key focus and that it will carefully manage working capital requirements as the operating rates continue to surge. ATI currently holds no significant debt maturities until June 2019.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on August 24, 2016, the Company announced several actions to improve the Company's financial performance, which included the indefinite idling of the Rowley; UT titanium sponge production facility; and consolidation of certain titanium manufacturing operations in Albany, Oregon. The Company expected these actions to enhance its net annual operating income by about $50 million, beginning 2017. ATI additionally expected these actions to generate about $50 million of cash flow from lower managed working capital as titanium sponge inventory is reduced over the next several quarters.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, July 06, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $17.22, slipping 2.33% from its previous closing price of $17.63. A total volume of 1.66 million shares have exchanged hands. Allegheny Technologies' stock price soared 3.86% in the last one month and 35.48% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 8.10%. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.86% and currently has a market cap of $1.89 billion.

