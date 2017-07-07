Pro-Trader Daily: Canadian Consumer Defensive Stocks under Review Brick Brewing Andrew Peller Corby Spirit and Wine and Big Rock Brewery

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Beverages - Alcoholic industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Brick Brewing, Andrew Peller, Corby Spirit and Wine, and Big Rock Brewery. Register for these free reports at:

At the closing bell on Thursday, July 06, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index edged 0.50% lower to finish the trading session at 15,078.00 with a total volume of 290,922,248 shares exchanging hands for the day.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: Brick Brewing Company Ltd (TSX: BRB), Andrew Peller Ltd (TSX: ADW-B), Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSX: CSW-B), and Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR). Sign up now for your free membership and research reports at:

Brick Brewing Co. Ltd

Kitchener, Ontario-headquartered Brick Brewing Co. Ltd's stock advanced 2.05%, to finish Thursday's session at $3.98 with a total volume of 56,432 shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, Brick Brewing's shares have gained 5.57% and 28.13%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has surged 61.97% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Brick Brewing's 50-day moving average of $3.76 is above its 200-day moving average of $3.19. Shares of the Company, which produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand; and value beer under the Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap, and Formosa brands in Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 36.18. See our research report on BRB.TO at:

Andrew Peller Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Grimsby, Canada-headquartered Andrew Peller Ltd recorded a trading volume of 1,000 shares during the session. The stock ended the day 2.60% higher at $11.44. Shares of the Company, which produces and markets wine and wine related product, are trading below its 50-day moving average of 21.32. The complimentary research report on ADW-B.TO at:

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd ended the session flat at $20.25 with a total volume of 1,427 shares traded. Corby Spirit and Wine's shares have gained 20.39% in the past one year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $20.87 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $20.66. Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine, which markets and distributes spirits and imported wines, are trading at a PE ratio of 22.01. Register for free and access the latest research report on CSW-B.TO at:

Big Rock Brewery Inc.

Calgary, Canada-headquartered Big Rock Brewery Inc.'s stock closed the day flat at $8.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2,850 shares, below its three months average volume of 3,973 shares. Big Rock Brewery's shares have gained 5.12% in the last one month, 25.00% in the past three months, and 18.87% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada, are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $7.66 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $6.68. Get free access to your research report on BR.TO at:

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily