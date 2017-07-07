=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited Release of announcement according to Sec 93 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act Jersey, 7 July 2017. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, announces in accordance with Section 93 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act that it has received from Gazit Globe Limited the following notification pursuant to Section 91 to 92 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act: 1. Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Gazit Globe Limited City: Tel-Aviv Country: Israel 4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.7.2017 6. Total positions ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 59,50 % | 0.00 % | 59.50 % | 376.915.000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 59.53 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ____________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting | |rights | |attached to | |shares______| | | Number of | % of voting | |_ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|____rights_____| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | (Sec 91 |(Sec 92 BörseG)|(Sec 91 BörseG)|(Sec 92 BörseG)| |__BörseG)___|_______________|_______________|_______________| |JE00B3DCF752|_______________|____224.258.735|_______________|________59.50_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A_|__224.258.735__|____59.50_%____| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial| |/ Other | |Instruments | |pursuant to | |Sec. 91a para.| |1_No._1_BörseG| | | | |Number of voting| | | | | | | | | | | |rights that may | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period| be | % of voting | | instrument | | |acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |______________|_______________|_______________|___exercised____|______________| |______________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________________|______________| _____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: | |Financial /| |Other | |Instruments| |pursuant to| |Sec. 91a | |para. 1 No.| |3_BörseG___| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________| 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled by|directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | No. | |held directly| | |__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Gazit Globe| | | | | |__________|Limited____|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |Gazit Gaia | 1 | 29.80 %| | 29.80 %| |__________|Limited____|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |Gazit Midas| 1 | 29.70 %| | 29.70 %| |__________|Limited____|_____________|_____________|_____________|_____________| 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: N/A 10. Additional Information Gazit Midas Limited purchased 7.000.000 shares from Gazit Gaia Limited and as a consequence the share of Gazit Gaia Limited in the voting rights of Atrium Europen Real Estate Limited falls below 30%. Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com [http:// www.aere.com/] or from: Analysts: Ljudmila Popova lpopova@aere.com Press & Shareholders: FTI Consulting Inc +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/279/6/10026801/1/17_07_07_ATR_§_93_Release_re_change_in_major_shareholdings_Gazit_English_170706.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)