LONDON, 2017-07-07 15:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Summer Barometer 2017™ from Ferratum shows that less than a fifth (19%) of UK consumers are planning to use Airbnb's holiday rental platform during their summer holidays this year.



This is an 18% increase from last year's annual Summer Barometer™, which showed that only 1% of UK consumers were planning on using this service.



The research also reveals that households in the UK are planning to spend almost a third (30%) of their summer budgets on travelling this summer, both at home and abroad. Instead of opting for often cheaper Airbnb accommodation, almost half (44%) of UK consumers would be happy to pay for a hotel costing over €100, with an additional 49% spending €45-90 on a hotel during their stay.



Other findings include:



-- The UK is spending the least of all European countries this summer, with only 34% of households' disposable income going on holiday spending -- The European average is 54% of disposable income -- 1 in 3 UK consumers (32%) intend to spend more than they did last summer



Tony Gundersen, UK Country Manager for Ferratum, comments: "Our research shows that British travellers still prefer the home comforts offered by a hotel over living in rented Airbnb accommodation for their summer holidays. Whilst hotels do offer a higher level of service, UK consumers should take stock of the accommodation options available to them this summer, and consider their budget allowances accordingly."



Notes to editors:



About the Summer Barometer 2017™



Over 10,000 households participated in Ferratum Group's 2017 Summer Barometer™ which was successively carried out for the fourth consecutive year across Ferratum Group's 16 country locations in Europe. Respondents were asked about disposable monthly net income, how much they spent on their summer holiday, which activities they spend their money on and their preferred payment methods.



To view this year's Summer Barometer™, please visit www.ferratumbarometer.com/uk/



About Ferratum Group Ferratum Group is a pioneer in the area of financial technology and mobile lending, offering customers a fast, easy-to-use highway to mobile lending and banking services for both consumers and businesses.



Managed by its founder Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the firm currently operates in 22 countries across Europe, North America and the APAC region.



For more information regarding Ferratum Group, please visit www.ferratumgroup.com



Contact: Sophie Mellish Account Manager Rostrum s.mellish@rostrum.agency +44 (0)20 7440 8670