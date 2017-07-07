Anti-Drone Market Worth 1,571.3 USD Million by 2023

PUNE, India, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the"Anti-Drone Marketby Technology (Laser, Kinetic, And Electronics), Application (Detection And Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, And Commercial), And Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the anti-drone market is expected to grow from USD 342.6 Million in 2016 to USD 1,571.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.9% between 2017 and 2023. The market is mainly driven by factors such as increased security breach incidences by unidentified drones and increased terrorism and illicit activities.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse67 Market Data Tables and35 Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Anti-Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-drone-market-177013645.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on report

Military and defense vertical held largest share of anti-drone market in 2016

The military and defense vertical captured the largest share of the overall anti-drone market in 2016. The use of drones for border trespassing, smuggling, and spying has increased. As a result, the demand for an efficient anti-drone system is expected to rise in the coming years in the military and defense sector. The commercial vertical accounted for the second-largest share of the overall anti-drone market in 2016.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=177013645

Detection and Disruption expected to be the fastest-growing application in anti-drone market

The anti-drone market for the detection and disruption application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the major applications of detection and disruption systems in the military and defense and homeland security sectors, wherein the unauthorized drones entering into the prohibited area of any country are detected as well as disrupted on the spot.

Americas is the major consumer of anti-drones

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the overall anti-drone market in 2016. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing number of security breach incidents by unidentified drones and increasing terrorist attacks in the American countries, especially the US. This compelled the government to deploy anti-drone systems to ensure safety and security from drones in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=177013645

The report also profiles the most promising players in the market. The competitive landscape of the market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players. The key players in the market are Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Dedrone Inc. (US), Raytheon Co. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), SCG LLC (Switzerland), Droneshield Ltd. (Australia), Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (US), BSS Holland BV (Netherlands), Prime Consulting & Technologies (Denmark), Advanced Radar Technologies SA (Spain), Department 13 International Ltd. (US), and Northrop Grumman Corp. (US).

Browse Related Reports

Drones Market, by Type (Fixed Wing, VTOL, STUAS, MALE, HALE, UCAS), Payload (Up to 25 Kg, Up to 150 Kg, Up to 600 Kg, Above 600 Kg), Application (Precision Agriculture, Retail, Media & Entertainment), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-drones-market-195137996.html

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, by Type (Shallow, Medium, and Large AUVs), Technology (Collision Avoidance, Communication, Navigation, Propulsion, Sonar, and Imaging), Application (Oil & Gas, Oceanography, Military & Defense) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-market-141855626.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States.

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets