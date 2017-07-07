SOITEC: Soitec implements the early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs for an amount of €41.8 million and continues its debt relief process

Soitec implements the early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs

for an amount of €41.8 million

and continues its debt relief process



Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 7, 2017 - Soitec, a world leader in generating and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials today announces the early amortization, with an effective date on August 8, 2017, of all the outstanding bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares issued by the Company on September 18, 2013 and expiring on September 18, 2018 (ISIN code FR0011566793) (hereinafter the « 2018 OCEANEs »)[1] (#_ftn1) and for which the shares allocation right has not been exercised. As of today, 16,205,264 2018 OCEANEs are outstanding, representing approximately 40.5% of the initially issued 2018 OCEANEs, as almost all others have been bought-back in June 2016, as announced by the Company on June 6, 2016.

This transaction will enable Soitec to early reduce its debts by €41.8 million.

The holders of the 2018 OCEANEs retain the ability up to and including July 28, 2017 to exercise their shares allocation right to receive 0.066 Soitec share of two Euros (€2.00) par value per 2018 OCEANE, subject to adjustments made after the publication of this press release, in accordance with the terms of the 2018 OCEANEs issuance contract. Requests for exercising the shares allocation right must be received no later than July 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm (Paris time) by BNP Paribas Securities Services - Grands Moulins de Pantin - 9 rue du Débarcadere - 93500 Pantin - France, the centralizing agent.

Assuming that all the holders opt for shares allocation, a maximum of 1,069,547 new shares would be issued, representing approximately 3.5% of the share capital, subject to adjustments of the conversion ratio.

For holders who did not exercise their shares allocation right, early redemption of their 2018 OCEANEs will be made in cash on August 8, 2017, at par value, i.e. €2.58 per 2018 OCEANE, plus accrued interests since the last interest payment date, representing a total amount of €2.64823 per 2018 OCEANE. Interests will cease to accrue as from August 8, 2017.

Disclaimer

This announcement may not be published, distributed or circulated in the United States of America. The early redemption undertaking may not be accepted in or from the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which said redemption could be unlawful or subject to restrictions, nor may it be addressed to persons residing in the United States of America or in any such jurisdiction. No document pertaining to this early redemption may be directly or indirectly transmitted in such jurisdictions or to such persons. This announcement is not an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America or solicitation of an order to sell securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be illegal.



[1] (#_ftnref1) 2018 OCEANEs have been the subject of a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers under visa no. 13-482 dated September 10, 2013.

