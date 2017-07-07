Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Darryl Jones, President and CEO, of Voltaic Minerals Corporation speaks on the company's plans for lithium in North America.





Voltaic Minerals Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel July 10 -23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT) (OTC Pink: VTCCF):

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Lithium Exploration company based in Vancouver with 100% ownership of the Green Energy Project in the historic Paradox Basin of Utah, USA. Voltaic Minerals Corp., has also commenced development and optimization of a Lithium extraction process with Lithium Selective Technologies, Inc. to potentially produce Lithium Carbonate from non-conventional Lithium-bearing brine for end users. The company's focus will be on advancing the Green Energy Project and Selective Lithium process simultaneously to provide access to the Green revolution in battery technology.

