sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,048 Euro		-0,015
-23,81 %
WKN: A2AG5Q ISIN: CA92871N1024 Ticker-Symbol: 2P61 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,051
0,055
21:41
0,044
0,061
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP
VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP0,048-23,81 %