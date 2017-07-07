Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-07-07 22:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The subscription period for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB's (publ) ("Oasmia" or the "Company") rights issue ended on July 5, 2017. The result of the rights issue shows that 23,517,699 shares, representing approximately 46.6 per cent of the shares offered, were subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, subscription forms corresponding to 2,073,805 shares, representing approximately 4.1 per cent of the shares offered, have been received for subscription without preferential rights. The remaining 24,847,762 shares, representing approximately 49.3 per cent of the shares offered, will be allotted to those who have committed to subscribe and pay for any remaining part of the right issue, in accordance with the underwriting agreements entered into with the Company. The issue amount in the rights issue, which accordingly is fully subscribed, amounts to in total approximately SEK 164 million (before transaction related costs).



Those who have subscribed for shares without preferential rights will be allotted shares according to the principles outlined in the prospectus which was published on June 19, 2017. Only those who are allotted shares will be notified.



Through the rights issue, Oasmia's share capital increases by SEK 5,043,926.60 to SEK 17,653,743.20. The number of shares increases by 50,439,266 to 176,537,432.



The last day for trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be July 21, 2017. The new shares subscribed for by the exercise of preferential rights are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on July 27, 2017 and the new shares which has been subscribed for without preferential rights are expected to be admitted to trading around August 2, 2017.



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



For more information, please contact: Julian Aleksov, Executive Chairman Tel: +4618 - 50 54 40 E-mail: julian.aleksov@oasmia.com



