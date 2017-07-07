Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2017) - Darin Corin, CEO of Q BioMed, talks about the future plans for the company which includes a new drug application.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/q-biomed-ceo-clip/

Q BioMed Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel July 10 -23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Q BioMed Inc.(OTCQB: QBIO) :

Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. We are dedicated to acquiring and providing strategic resources and expansion capital to innovative healthcare companies that strive to provide much needed healthcare and related products to patients in need. By partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs we aim to help to create market-leading products and companies in the biomedical and healthcare sector. As entrepreneurs and investors with operational and technical expertise we embrace a collaborative approach to capital formation and business development.

http://qbiomed.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com