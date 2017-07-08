IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against General Motors Company and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") (NYSE: GM). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GM shares between February 27, 2012 and May 25, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased GM shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, GM made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company installed three distinct defeat devices in over 700,000 trucks with Duramax diesel engines from 2011 to 2016, to beat emissions tests in the U.S.; that these Duramax diesel trucks emit two-to-five times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide pollutants; and thus, GM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was released, the Company's shares fell in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

