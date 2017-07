Earlier this year, we identified Blockchain as a top tech investing trend of 2017 and 2018 and shared with our readers how BTL Group has the potential to disrupt the way many sectors operate. We even compared it to having an Amazon-alike upside potential (on the very long term of course), and flashed a buy opportunity 4 months ago when it was trading at $2.30. Two weeks ago, the price dropped sharply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...