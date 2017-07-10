Heijmans NV: Heijmans proposes appointing Hans Janssen as a member of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. wishes to appoint Mr J.G. (Hans) Janssen (1967) as a member of the Executive Board / CFO of Heijmans N.V. from 1 December 2017. He previously held financial positions at Unilever, and was recently CFO of Mediq. The proposed appointment will be explained during the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders which will be held at a date still to be determined.



Following the appointment, Heijmans' Executive Board will comprise Messrs. A.G.J. (Ton) Hillen, R.F. (Ruud) Majenburg and J.G. (Hans) Janssen.

The position of CFO is currently filled ad interim by Mr A.S. (Age) Lindenbergh.

