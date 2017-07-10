ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

Appointment of highly regarded Silicon Valley executive, Emmanuel Hernandez, as Non-Executive Director.





Brings more than 40 years of operating and board member experience including key roles with several of Silicon Valley's largest and most successful companies such as Cypress Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor.





Adds world-class technology expertise that will be invaluable to BrainChip as the Company scales to meet customer demand.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company"), (ASX: BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, today announced that Emmanuel ("Manny") T. Hernandez has joined the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Hernandez is a highly regarded Silicon Valley technology executive with over 40 years of operating and board member experience. His professional resume includes key roles with some of Silicon Valley's largest and most successful technology companies including National Semiconductor (acquired by Texas Instruments in 2012, (US$76.7B market cap), Cypress Semiconductor ($US4.4B market cap) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) (US$5.8B market cap).

"Manny brings enormous depth, experience and insight to our board. He is a seasoned Silicon Valley executive with great experience in finance and operations at industry-leading technology companies. He has supported the growth of emerging technology companies and has been a significant contributor as a public company director. We are very fortunate to have a world-class technology leader join our board as we scale to meet the demands of customers in the burgeoning Artificial Intelligence market," commented BrainChip's President and CEO, Louis DiNardo.

Mr. Hernandez added, "BrainChip is executing well in market selection, product development and commercial engagement. The Company has a proven technology with highly regarded customers in Civil and Commercial Surveillance and is on the cusp of launching a hardware accelerated solution to meet the most challenging demands faced by Homeland Security and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as supporting customers in the commercial arena such as gaming, retail and advertising. I am excited to be part of BrainChip and look forward to supporting the Company as we drive revenue growth, achieve profitability and an increase in shareholder value."

Mr. Hernandez began his career with National Semiconductor where he served in various finance capacities between 1976-1993. Subsequently, he joined Cypress Semiconductor where he served as EVP Finance and Administration and CFO between 1993-2004. Following Cypress, Mr. Hernandez joined SunPower Corporation where he served as CFO between 2005-2008. Mr. Hernandez's executive successes have led him to be a highly sought after operating consultant and board member including having been an operating Partner at Khosla Ventures, a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Mr. Hernandez currently sits on two boards including fifteen years with ON Semiconductor beginning in 2002, and eight years with SunEdison (formerly known as MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc.). Other previous board service includes Aruba Networks, an enterprise networking company acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015, EnStorage, Inc., a private company that develops flow battery/storage technology for the renewable energy industry, Soraa, Inc., a private company that is developing LED and laser technology and Integration Associates Incorporated which was acquired by Silicon Labs in 2008.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

