Invitation to Tobii's Conference Call Following the Q2 2017 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Tobii AB plans to publish the half-year report for the period January 1-June 30, 2017 on July 25 at 8:00 a.m. CET. Following this report, Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers for participants:

SE +46(0)8-5065-3936 (national toll free: 0200-883-440)

NO +472316-2729 (national toll free: 800-56053)

DK +4532-71-16-60 (national toll free: 80-70-35-68)

FI +358(0)9-2310-1621 (national toll free: 0800-772-221)

UK +44(0)20-3427-1918

US +1646-254-3362 (national toll free: 0800-279-4992)

Confirmation code: 9169301

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation: Link to the web cast presentation

The link to the web cast presentation is also available onTobii's web site under interim report Q2 2017. The presentation and the report will be available onthe same page after publication and presentation.

