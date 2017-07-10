Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Dzora hydropower plant rehabilitation project in Armenia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 10 July 2017 at 09:00 (CEST)

Energy Invest Holding has awarded Pöyry with the engineering and consultancy services assignment for the headworks rehabilitation project for the Dzora hydropower plant (HPP) in Armenia.

Dzora HPP was built on the Dzoraget river and has been operating since 1932. Pöyry will prepare an inventory of the observed damages to the concrete structures and hydromechanical equipment, assess the reduced operability or the expectable durability of the hydro-scheme based on a risk analysis and clarify the geological/geotechnical potential causes for the damages in view of designing proper countermeasures.

"Delivering clean, renewable energy projects in this region further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies" says Richard Pinnock, President of Pöyry's Energy Business Group.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2017.

