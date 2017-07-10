sprite-preloader
Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Dzora hydropower plant rehabilitation project in Armenia

PÖYRY PLC   Press Release 10 July 2017 at 09:00 (CEST)

Energy Invest Holding has awarded Pöyry with the engineering and consultancy services assignment for the headworks rehabilitation project for the Dzora hydropower plant (HPP) in Armenia. 

Dzora HPP was built on the Dzoraget river and has been operating since 1932. Pöyry will prepare an inventory of the observed damages to the concrete structures and hydromechanical equipment, assess the reduced operability or the expectable durability of the hydro-scheme based on a risk analysis and clarify the geological/geotechnical potential causes for the damages in view of designing proper countermeasures. 

"Delivering clean, renewable energy projects in this region further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies" says Richard Pinnock, President of Pöyry's Energy Business Group.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1/2017.

Contact

Martin Aemmer
Head of Hydropower Switzerland
Pöyry 
Tel. +41 44 355 5555

Armineh Avanessian
Business Area Manager, Iran and Armenia
Pöyry 
Tel. +98 21 22040125

Did you know? Pöyry is involved in hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of over 100 GW worldwide.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company that delivers smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately, Poyry has 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices. 

www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com) 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)