The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer The Naga Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

WKN: A161NR

Kuerzel/mnemonic: N4G

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (3,05/3,30)