Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer The Naga Group AG
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Kuerzel/mnemonic: N4G
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (3,05/3,30)
