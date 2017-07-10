Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Announces Canadian Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Ross Enterprises LTD for distribution in Eastern Canada with a primary focus in Ontario and Quebec. With the 2017 shipping season now underway, securing additional distributors has been a primary objective for the Company.

Ross Enterprises LTD has warehousing and packaging facilities as well as an extensive distribution network within Eastern Canada. Their focus will be to distribute and implement within their own operations and their existing network - Z-Lite 2% animal feed, animal bedding, and packaged zeolite products for composting and soil remediation.

Mr. Buck Ross, managing partner/owner at Ross Enterprises LTD says, "We have been working with the Bromley zeolite for several months and have seen positive results in many aspects of our operations. In our turkey and chicken barns, we have been using Z-Lite 2% feed additive and natural zeolite for animal bedding which have shown tremendous results. We have also conducted additional research in our field crop production and with some of our partners in the farming, composting and animal feed mills in the Southern Ontario region with very similar positive results. We have performed our own independent studies using the Bromley zeolite and are very excited with the outcomes."

Mr. Ray Paquette, CEO says, "This is another milestone for the Company to further develop our relationship with Mr. Buck Ross and Ross Enterprises LTD. In recent months, we have hit major milestones with product development, distribution partnerships, university-sponsored studies and initial entry into the international marketplace. Securing this partnership establishes our presence into Eastern Canada which is essential for our domestic sales."

The company will provide additional operational updates in the coming weeks.

