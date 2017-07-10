Deal provides additional capacity for North American flight routes

Regulatory News:

To provide Panasonic Avionics Corporation with added capacity to address growing customer demand for its in-flight connectivity service, Hunter Communications and Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) today announced the expansion of their multi-transponder contract on the EUTELSAT 115 West B satellite.

Since the all-electric satellite entered into service in October 2015, Panasonic Avionics has been using the North American beam of EUTELSAT 115 West B through its arrangement with Hunter to provide its customers with connectivity for domestic flights inside Canada, from Newfoundland to the Yukon. The additional capacity helps Panasonic address the growing demand from its customers on these routes.

Key to Panasonic's selection of EUTELSAT 115 West B was the satellite's outstanding performance, which comes from the beam having the highest power levels compared to alternatives, and an effective 4 degree spacing for most of Canada. This extra spacing allows for exceptional speed and cost performance, rivalling High Throughput Satellite (HTS) spotbeams.

David Bruner, VP of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics, said: "This collaboration with long-time partners Hunter and Eutelsat is an example of Panasonic continuing to implement our ongoing plan to add substantial additional capacity to our global network, furthering our mission of adding value to our customers and delighting end-users."

Brent Perrott, President of Hunter Communications, stated: "We are excited to continue growing with Eutelsat. EUTELSAT 115 West B's exceptional performance across Canada has provided the ideal technical solution for our customers to expand their business through cost-effective alternatives as the beam reaches unprecedented power levels allowing for a significant benefit in cost by Mbps."

Mike Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, added: "We are delighted that our 15-year relationship with Hunter has resulted in the broadening of the capacity available to Panasonic in the Canadian market. The agreement we are announcing today reflects our commitment to continue to give complete satisfaction and to offer competitive solutions that meet booming connectivity needs across established and new markets."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of integrated and tailored inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The company's best-in-class solutions blend the latest in inflight entertainment technology, connectivity services, and consumer technologies. They help airlines achieve their business objectives. Supported by professional maintenance services across the world, Panasonic's global connectivity ecosystem fully integrates with the cabin enabling airlines to deliver the ultimate travel experience with a rich variety of entertainment choices, reduced time-to-market, increased ancillary revenues and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 5,000 employees and operations in 80 global locations, it has delivered over 9,000 IFE systems and 1,500 inflight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines. For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

About Hunter Communications

Formed in 2001, Hunter Communications provides global satellite solutions for the U.S. government, energy industry, maritime and aeronautical sectors. The company focuses on bringing together satellite capacity from many space segment providers, the latest ground segment technology and customers to provide innovative satellite communications solutions. Hunter's entrance into Canada is the culmination of a 5 year project that ultimately resulted in the firm's hosted payload on the Eutelsat E115WB satellite with this satellite, Hunteroperates the most powerful Ku-band beam covering Canada, Alaska, northern US and the surrounding waters. http://huntercomm.net/

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

