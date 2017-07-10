Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: Campbell Soup has a Dividend Yield of 2.70% Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 11, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is latest by end of trading session on July 10, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On June 27, 2017, Campbell Soup's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable July 31, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 13, 2017.

Campbell Soup's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.70%, substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 1.73% for the Consumer Goods sector.

Dividend Insights

Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.46 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Campbell Soup is estimated to report earnings of $3.20 in the coming year, which is more than double the Company's annualized dividend of $1.40.

As on March 31, 2017, Campbell Soup had cash and short-term investments worth $313 million and its current assets were above $1.79 billion. This strong financial position provides a cushion to the Company for absorbing any fluctuations in earnings and paying its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

Campbell Soup together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and market food and beverage products. The Company makes a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. Led by iconic Campbell Soup's brand, its portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens and Garden Fresh Gourmet. Founded in 1869, Campbell Soup is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

Recent Development for Campbell

On July 06, 2017, Campbell Soup announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pacific Foods of Oregon for $700 million in cash. Founded in 1987, Pacific Foods is a leading producer of organic broth and soup, and also produces shelf-stable plant-based beverages and other meals and sides. The Company generated approximately $218 million in trailing twelve-month net sales as of May 31, 2017.

Pacific Foods will become part of Campbell Soup's Americas Simple Meals and Beverages division, which includes Campbell Soup's soup, simple meals, and shelf-stable beverage units in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

This is Campbell Soup's fifth acquisition in five years as the Company continues to reshape its portfolio for growth. The Company plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of short- and long-term debts. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Campbell Soup expects the acquisition to be neutral to its earnings in the first 12 months following the closing of the deal, excluding certain purchase accounting adjustments, and transaction and integration costs.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, July 07, 2017, Campbell Soup's stock price marginally declined 0.19% to end the day at $51.58. A total volume of 1.45 million shares was exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 32.60 and have a dividend yield of 2.71%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $15.80 billion.

