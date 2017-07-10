INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced the expansion of its colocation services to Rome, Italy. Rome's large population and central geographical position within Italy, make the city an important connectivity hub with strong growth potential.

Interxion's colocation services in Rome will be delivered within an existing data centre owned by Wind Tre, the largest mobile operator in Italy.

Rome's Internet exchange, NaMeX, is amongst the first to use Interxion's colocation services in the city. NaMeX's deployment with Interxion provides an additional, diverse location from which NaMeX members can connect to the internet exchange's platform. Interxion customers in Rome will have access to a community of carriers and ISPs ensuring efficient connectivity to address Rome, as well as the wider Italian market.

"There's an increasing demand from content providers for carrier-neutral data centres near end-users," said Giuliano di Vitantonio, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Interxion. "By offering our services in Rome, in a carrier-rich location, our customers can improve their customer experience and optimize performance."

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 45 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

