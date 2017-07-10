Delivering balance, agility and control across hybrid cloud environments

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), is pleased to announce it is an early supporter of Microsoft Azure Stack across both Europe and the U.S. to provide customers with full migration and outsourcing skills in readiness for the Microsoft product launch, currently due in September 2017.

Azure Stack is designed to bring many of the features of the Azure cloud computing platform into the enterprise data center, providing hybrid cloud customers with the flexibility and innovation capabilities designed to meet the business objectives of those adopting a data transformation strategy.

"We are delighted to be an early supporter of Microsoft Azure Stack," said Hirofumi Miyama, Senior Vice President, Head of Managed Services at NTT Com. "Azure Stack is a game changing product and a strategic part of our cloud services portfolio moving forward. It is particularly relevant to those customers who have been previously held back from Hybrid Cloud adoption, due to data sovereignty rules or governance regulations. Azure Stack will provide our customers with a faster, secure solution that will enable them to truly optimize their cost and performance, and meet the increasing demands of business on IT".

In strategic partnerships based on hardware server technology from Dell EMC and HPE, NTT Com will provide managed services through NTT Com Managed Services, the global managed services arm of NTT Com, on top of Azure and Azure Stack, delivering a one-stop shop for managed hybrid cloud services. NTT Com already has managed service customers on the Azure platform and is now preparing for Microsoft Azure Stack, to provide a seamless transition for customers who want to leverage this technology as soon as it becomes available.

Bob Ellsworth, Director of Enterprise Modernization Azure HiPo (High Potential Partners) at Microsoft had this to say regarding the announcement; "NTT Communications represents the type of service partner Microsoft are seeking to take Azure Stack to market and help make it viable. The fact that NTT Com realized the potential early, and committed the necessary resources to get accredited from day one, will no doubt give them an advantage to gain a foot hold in the initial market."

With expert capability in complex Hybrid Cloud implementations and a global footprint of 140 data centers, NTT Com is positioning itself to be leading global Azure Stack implementation partner from the onset.

