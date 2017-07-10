At the request of Cortus Energy AB, Cortus Energy AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 11, 2017.



Security name: Cortus Energy AB TO 6 ------------------------------------- Short name: CE TO 6 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009922172 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140581 -------------------------------------



Terms: The subscription price corresponds to 50 percent of the volume weighted exchange rate during the ten (10) trading days period ending two (2) trading days prior to the exercise period, that is, December 14, 2017. However not above 0,60 SEK nor below 0,05 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Cortus Energy AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr December 18, 2017 - December 29, 2017 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 27, 2017 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-5030 1550.