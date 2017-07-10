AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-07-10 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its second quarter 2017 financial results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:



http://www.constellium.com/aluminium-company/finance/financial-results-and-prese ntation



The information can also be found on Constellium's investor relations app, which is available for download on Apple Store and Google Play.



The webcast can be accessed live at:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/xdf5tsaz



To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 48466617 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:



-- USA: 1 866 394 7514 -- France: 0 800 909 322 -- Germany: 0 800 181 5287 -- Switzerland: 0 800 891 753 -- United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438 -- Other: 1 409 350 3597



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) and (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



www.constellium.com



Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450 investor-relations@constellium.com Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com