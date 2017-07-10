HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Financial Software Solutions™, a technology leader providing web-based and mobile case management solutions to bankruptcy trustees, law firms and receivers announced today that the company will showcase TrusteSolutions™ end-to-end Chapter 7 Bankruptcy case management system at the 2017 NABT Annual Convention, to take place September 13-17 in New Orleans.

This year marks the 15th Anniversary for TrusteSolutions, as well as the 35th Anniversary of the NABT.

"FSS is proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the NABT Annual Convention, and we play an active role in NABT activities throughout the year," said Kristi Singal, CEO of FSS. "NABT is the premiere industry organization not only for bankruptcy trustees, but for bankers, receivers, and a wide range of financial and asset management professionals."

TrusteSolutions helps trustees manage cases, track assets, organize filings and ECF documents and conduct banking transactions. The system offers an efficient proprietary workflow and is integrated with Microsoft Exchange, allowing bankruptcy trustees to easily associate email messages and attachments with the related client case.

The FSS team will provide product demonstrations and a customer education session at the convention. In addition, experts will be on hand to share information on CORE, a receivership platform for managing cases with multiple bank accounts and significant document storage requirements, and BlueStylus, an easy to use web-based case management and billing software that streamlines law firm operations with document sharing and email integration.

Bankruptcy trustees in need of a highly rated, cost-effective system are encouraged to visit the TrusteSolutions website to learn more. Trustees planning to attend the NABT 2017 Annual Convention are invited to schedule an on-site meeting at NABT with TrusteSolutions.

Financial Software Solutions continues to innovate in bankruptcy and related markets, providing time management, document management and bank automation software that streamline information sharing and case management.

About FSS

Financial Software Solutions, LLC, is a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software to professionals across the United States. FSS also provides a suite of web-based apps for legal professionals through its BlueStylus division, which includes time and billing and document sharing solutions, and the CORE Receivership platform for managing corporate turnarounds and restructuring efforts requiring multiple bank accounts and significant document storage. FSS is dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.

