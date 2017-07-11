sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,86 Euro		+0,035
+0,11 %
WKN: A1JRLK ISIN: US8969452015 Ticker-Symbol: T6A 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIPADVISOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIPADVISOR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,618
31,936
10.07.
31,63
31,87
10.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIPADVISOR INC
TRIPADVISOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIPADVISOR INC31,86+0,11 %