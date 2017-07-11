Tryg plans to publish financial reports at approximately 07:30 CET on the following dates in 2018.



Annual report 2017 23 January 2018 ----------------------------------------- Annual general meeting 16 March 2018 ----------------------------------------- Interim report Q1 11 April 2018 ----------------------------------------- Interim report Q2 and H1 10 July 2018 ----------------------------------------- ---------------- Interim report Q1-Q3 11 October 2018 -------------------------



Annual general meeting



Shareholders have the opportunity to propose items to be included in the agenda of the general meeting. The proposed items must be received by 2 February 2018 and sent to: Tryg A/S, att. Legal Department, Klausdalsbrovej 601, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637871