Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-11 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Silvano Fashion Group (trading code SFG1T, ISIN code EE3100001751) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 13, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Silvano Fashion Group are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on July 11, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on July 12, 2017.



AS Silvano Fashion Group will pay dividend 0.20 EUR per share on July 19, 2017 the latest.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.