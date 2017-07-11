Parrot Faurecia Automotive: Parrot Faurecia Automotive supplies premium European car maker with in-car TV reception solution

PARIS, July 2017 - Parrot Faurecia Automotive, a leader in infotainment and connectivity solutions, is proud to announce that its Media Center solution has been selected by a premium European car maker as a line-fit option. The Media Center entered mass production in early 2017 for the European, Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese and Korean markets.



Parrot Faurecia Automotive Media Center.png (http://hugin.info/172320/R/2119468/807213.png)

This standalone ECU is the next generation automotive set-top box. It includes a worldwide TV tuner, an Ethernet router and a multimedia server. The Media Center can receive media content (photo, audio & video) from multiple sources (live TV signal, USB flash drive, vehicle cameras) and stream it through Wi-Fi to consumer tablets (up to 8 devices can be connected at the same time) or via Ethernet to the head unit. The rear passengers can enjoy the content of their choosing via an Android or iOS app, and can even watch the same content simultaneously and echo free thanks to Cinemo's Distributed Playback.

Thanks to its four Parrot-made Octopus 3 tuners and demodulators, the Media Center is able to receive worldwide digital TV standards: DVB-T, DVB-T2, DTMB, ISDB-T full-seg, CMMB, ISDB-T 1-seg and T-DMB. The four antennas handle MRC diversity and can thereby recombine the signal to ensure best-in-class TV reception - even at speeds above 150 km/h (depending on the standard). Additionally, the Octopus 3 chips can perform continuous background scanning enabling a constant update of the Electronic Program Guide while maintaining reception of the current channel. With safety as a prime concern for in-car infotainment, Parrot Faurecia Automotive implemented an anti-distracted driving strategy to prevent any unsafe situation.

At the heart of the Media Center lies the Parrot P7 multimedia processor. Based on a dual-core Cortex-A9, its hardware decoding engine is able to decode full HD video encoded in any used format in broadcast (MPEG2/4, AVS, H.264, etc.). The Media Center overcomes the complexity and worldwide diversity of video codecs as it can transcode any video stream into a single-format output, that is easily decoded by any modern monitor (H.264).

"Our Media Center enables rear passengers to make the most of their ride and enjoy all kinds of multimedia content on their tablets, including HD TV at very high speeds. We are proud to bring this unique rear seat entertainment solution to the market", says Jean-Luc Tété, CEO at Parrot Faurecia Automotive.

Learn more at www.parrot-faurecia-automotive.com (http://www.parrot-faurecia-automotive.com)

***

About Parrot Faurecia Automotive

Parrot Faurecia Automotive designs, develops and markets infotainment products for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. Parrot pioneered Bluetooth in-vehicle hands-free communication and brought the first Android-based car radio to the market. Parrot Faurecia Automotive has proven its experience as a strong contributor to the industry by equipping more than 50M vehicles. Its extensive technology portfolio includes best-in-class analog and digital radio reception, voice recognition and seamless smartphone integration. Parrot's Android-based infotainment systems cover the front and the rear of the vehicle.

Parrot Faurecia Automotive SAS is jointly owned by Parrot SA and Faurecia, one of the world's largest automotive equipment suppliers.

For more information, please visit: www.parrot-faurecia-automotive.com (http://www.parrot-faurecia-automotive.com)

PR Contacts Parrot Faurecia Automotive

Financial media, Analysts and Investors relations

Marie Calleux, +33-(0)-1-53-65-68-68

Analyst and investor relations

parrot@calyptus.net (mailto:parrot@calyptus.net)

Tech & Consumer media, Parrot Group

Vanessa Loury, +33-(0)-6-86-56-81-33

Corporate PR

vanessa.loury@parrot.com (mailto:vanessa.loury@parrot.com)

Press release in PDF (http://hugin.info/172320/R/2119468/807210.pdf)

Parrot Faurecia Automotive Media Center.png (http://hugin.info/172320/R/2119468/807213.png)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Parrot Faurecia Automotive via Globenewswire

