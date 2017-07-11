Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's Operational Excellence service can reduce productions costs by 20-50 euros per tonne of pulp

Press release 11 July 2017 at 12:00 pm EEST





Inefficiencies of energy and raw material usage of a plant can be identified by analysing its operations. This helps to plan controlled production increase and operating costs reduction without additional investment.

Pöyry offers Operational Excellence services that help Pulp and Paper companies to improve their industrial processes. The service can potentially reduce production costs between 20 and 50 euros per tonne of pulp, ensuring a significant competitive advantage in the international pulp market.

According to Gabriel Sousa, Principal Consultant at Pöyry Management Consulting, "even plants that have recently started operations and therefore have new equipment cannot always extract maximum performance due to inefficiencies in the production and management processes". Sousa points out that it is necessary to evaluate each sub-process and even the production as a whole in order to identify improvement gaps and reduce costs, avoid losses and optimise production. "Many of the improvements we have identified do not require additional investment", explains Sousa.

During the Operational Excellence service project, a multidisciplinary team performs a comprehensive diagnosis, ranging from the initial processing of wood to the preparation of finished product, by analysing chemical consumption, energy generation and efficiency of the maintenance processes. Processes and the monitoring and control of the entire plant, as well as storage logistics are also evaluated. The objective is to identify inefficiencies and potential losses and to propose adjustments that can be made without additional investment.

The opportunities raised are then ranked based on the results that can be achieved with the proposed improvements and the time required for their implementation. The diagnosis and suggestions for improvements are presented to the client, and if the client decides to adopt some - or all - of the suggested measures, the project is detailed and put into practice.

"The entire survey is conducted in six to eight weeks maximum. One of the benefits of our service is that we can simultaneously evaluate the management processes and technical component, an approach that our customers consider unique", says Sousa.

Identifying the potential for efficiency is relatively fast. Depending on the client's needs and the complexity of the process, the average time to implement the improvements varies between 12 and 18 months. "Capturing this lost efficiency is not a simple process", highlights Sousa.

In addition to helping companies to identify and evaluate waste, propose solutions, follow up corrective actions and measure results, the service is an important ally to manufacturers. It helps to discover more rational use of energy and raw materials resources, as well as increased production efficiency in order to reduce costs and gain competitiveness.

With over 50 years of experience in more than 400 projects, equaling around 90% of the world's pulp and paper mills, Pöyry's experts have in-depth knowledge of the entire forest industry value chain. Our experience ranges from production of raw materials to the finished product and provides customers with the necessary support for their investment and operational improvement decisions - covering the business, processes and technology areas.

Did you know? Our clients have averaged 6-10% reduction in operating costs in over 200 Operational Services projects with us.

