Orange Belgium: Orange Thank You loyalty program boosted with exclusive avant-premieres of summer blockbuster Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The Orange group announced earlier a new partnership spanning co-investment, co-marketing and sponsorship for the launch of Luc Besson's highly anticipated summer blockbuster: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. It includes sponsorship rights across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. In Belgium the movie will be distributed as from July 26, 2017. Thanks to this sponsorship, in Belgium, all residential Orange customers will be given the opportunity to win tickets for 1 of the 5 exclusive avant-premieres in Kinepolis Brussels, Gent, Antwerp, Liege and in Pathé Charleroi on 25/07 as part of the Orange Thank You loyalty program. Orange secured 2.800 seats for its customers that day so they will be enjoying Valerian before the official release on July 26.

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer of Orange Belgium reacts: "The Orange Thank You program is our way to thank our customers for their loyalty and we love to do that by surprising them with events and rewards: not only by offering them free data bundles, beauty products, books and magazines , for instance. but also with exclusive concerts and events totally dedicated to Orange customers. Within this context, cinema occupies a very important position as 80% of our customers indicate movie tickets as their most favourable gift. Therefore, as from 3 months loyalty, we offer an extra movie ticket when you buy 1 on Tuesdays to let customers enjoy the greatest movies at the theatre, a gift many of our customers highly appreciate. Thanks to this global partnership with director Luc Besson, we are delighted we can give our customers the possibility to win tickets for the avant-premieres of blockbuster Valerian, including a VIP package for a trip to Los Angeles and Paris to experience a real red carpet premiere."

As from today, Orange customers will be invited via SMS and mail to participate on the contest to win tickets. All info on the contest will be presented on: www.orangethankyou.be (http://www.orangethankyou.be/)

A global advertising campaign about Orange and film is now running on TV.

About the 'Orange Thank You' loyalty program

'Orange Thank You' is an innovative loyalty program, where customers don't have to collect points; instead they enjoy rewards from day one, but obviously the longer they remain an Orange customer, the greater the surprises. Since this unique program was launched in 2014, Orange has rewarded its loyal customers with more than 2 million surprises. More info on www.orangethankyou.be (http://www.orangethankyou.be/) and www.orange.be/film (http://www.orange.be/film)

About Valerian and the City of a Thousands planets

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series "Valerian and Laureline", created by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézieres and published by Dargaud, which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha-an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





Valerian - UK (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2119621/807292.pdf)

Valerian - NL (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2119621/807294.pdf)

Valerian - FR (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2119621/807293.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

