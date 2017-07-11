NTT DATA Figures Among the Best IT Consulting and System Integration Companies in Germany

BIELEFELD and MUNICH, Germany, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NTT DATA With itelligence Ranked 5th in Lünendonk List

NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH and itelligence AG, constituting one of the globally most successful SAP consulting firms for SMEs and major corporations, were ranked 5th in the recently published 'Lünendonk List 2017'. The two

IT consulting firms under the NTT DATA umbrella have thereby been confirmed as figuring among the best IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany. This is underlined by their rapid growth. Compared with 2015, the IT consultant achieved an increase in sales of 18.2 per cent - one of the highest rates of growth experienced by any of the companies rated by Lünendonk & Hossenfelder. To be able to keep pace with the rising demand for the consulting and implementation services of NTT DATA and itelligence, close to 600 new staff were taken on within one year.

Lünendonk & Hossenfelder GmbH has been rating the leading German service providers for over 20 years and publishes the results in the annual 'Lünendonk Lists'. In the Lünendonk List 2016, NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH and itelligence AG were examined together for the first time. The rating in the current list is based on combined corporate sales as NTT DATA in Germany of 649.9 million euros.

Swen Rehders, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH: "Both in Germany and internationally, NTT DATA is among the top IT service providers - a position that the current Lünendonk List confirms. Our customers have realized this some time ago, and they come to NTT DATA rather than relying on the traditional consulting firms. The reasons why they choose us are obvious: motivated staff, customer focus, a high level of quality awareness, and outstanding expertise. This combination will help us to continue rising up in the Lünendonk ratings over the next few years."

"We are proud to be mentioned in the same breath as IT service providers such as Accenture, IBM, and Capgemini as an SAP consulting firm. The outstanding positioning of itelligence AG and NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH can be attributed mainly to the users' confidence in our services and to their investments in the course of the digital transformation," explains Norbert Rotter, itelligence AG's CEO, and Dr. Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President Management Germany, emphasizes: "We shall expand our offering further in collaboration with NTT DATA, particularly for major customers."

"The digital transformation represents a challenge that companies need assistance to overcome - and that is precisely where NTT DATA and itelligence can offer clear added value: we combine sector expertise, consulting, and implementation under one roof, collaborating as a joint team. And that is reflected in the success of our projects," says Dieter Loewe, Managing Director, NTT DATA Deutschland GmbH.

Lünendonk makes the list details available to download for free from their website at:

http://luenendonk-shop.de/out/pictures/0/lue_liste_it-beratung_2017pi_f260617_fl.pdf

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading provider of business and IT solutions and a global innovation partner to its customers. The Japanese corporation headquartered in Tokyo has business operations in over 40 countries around the world. Its emphasis is on long-term customer relationships. To this end, NTT DATA combines its global presence with local market knowledge, offering premier professional services ranging from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For further information visit http://www.nttdata.com/de.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing about 6,000 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, itelligence is an SAP Hybris Gold partner and global value-added reseller. itelligence is an SAP-certified provider of cloud services, SAP-certified provider of hosting services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and an SAP platinum partner. itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific solutions. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

NTT Group in Germany

Apart from NTT DATA, the NTT Group in Germany comprises Arkadin, e-shelter, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, and NTT Security. The German NTT DATA subsidiaries generate combined sales in excess of 1.2 billion euros with a workforce of some 5,300 staff. For further information on the global NTT Group, visit http://www.ntt-global.com.

