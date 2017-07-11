On AS Baltika website http://www.baltikagroup.com/faq/ new Q&A webpage is available to all stakeholders, through which all may ask questions and get information about the company's activities between quarterly reports.



The questions we receive and the answers of AS Baltika will be published on AS Baltika's Q&A page in order to allow everyone equal and prompt access to Baltika's strategy, activities, business plan and other information.



The questions and answers will be published as soon as possible, but not later than within 5 working days. AS Baltika reserves the right to remove submitted questions in case of off topic questions. AS Baltika will follow the rules of NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange for sharing and disclosing information.



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board maigi.parnik@baltikagroup.com