Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Inotek Pharma Announces Top-line Results of Phase-2 FDC Trial of Trabodenoson and Offers Corporate Update

Research Desk Line-up: XTL Biopharmaceuticals Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: ITEK), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ITEK. The Company announced on July 07, 2017, the results of Phase-2 fixed-dose combination (FDC) trial of trabodenoson and latanoprost for the treatment of glaucoma. The trial was structured to access the benefit/risk profile of the different fixed-dose combinations being evaluated. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: XTLB) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on June 15, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 which ended on May 30, 2017, and also provided an update on the development program for its lead drug candidate hCDR1. Tune into our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on XTL Biopharmaceuticals when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on ITEK; also brushing on XTLB. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ITEK

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=XTLB

Inotek Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other eye diseases.

The Combination Trial

The Phase-2 Fixed-dose Combination Trial of Trabodenoson and Latanoprost was a randomized, double-masked, Phase-2 dose-ranging trial, to assess the overall benefit or risk profile of binocular topical application of different daily doses of trabodenoson when combined with latanoprost, for eight weeks in patients with ocular hypertension of primary open-angle glaucoma. The Company's lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a first-in-class selective adenosine mimetic currently in Phase-3 development, which was developed in the Company's laboratories and is designed to restore the eye's natural pressure control mechanism.

The Test Subject

Trabodenoson, a highly selective adenosine mimetic offers lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by augmenting the natural function of the trabecular meshwork, which is the primary outflow pathway in the eye. Latanoprost, on the other hand, a prostaglandin analog that targets the secondary uveoscleral pathway and is one of the most commonly used drugs for lowering IOP.

Patient Recruitment

The Company announced on April 11, 2017, that it has completed the active recruitment of glaucoma patients in Phase-2 FDC trial, which is viewed as an important milestone under the FDC program. The program, according to the Company, has the potential to address a larger market opportunity than monotherapy and delivers patients with a unique treatment option to help with eye pressure lowering mechanisms. The Company additionally announced that it has secured a meeting with the US FDA in Q2 FY17 to discuss the trabodenoson monotherapy program.

The Announcement

Inotek Pharma announced that the top-line results were received and analyzed over the last week, which demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile of the fixed-dose combinations of trabodenoson and latanoprost alone. When dosed in the AM and examined on Day 28, the trabodenoson 3%/latanoprost 0.005% combination showed 1.2 mmHg additivity to commercial latanoprost. However, by Day 56, the IOP-lowering effect of latanoprost improved by 1.3 mm Hg, while the fixed dose combination of trabodenoson/latanoprost remained unchanged. The Company is evaluating the future clinical potential of trabodenoson on the basis of these results and the results reported for the Phase-3 MATrX-1 monotherapy trial.

Inotek Pharma additionally stated that it was exploring strategic alternatives, under which it has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to help with the strategic view process. There is no assurance that a transaction will result from this process and the Company does not intend to divulge additional details unless and until it has entered into a specific transaction.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $0.95, tumbling 44.92% from its previous closing price of $1.73. A total volume of 10.58 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 681.41 thousand shares. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $26.37 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily