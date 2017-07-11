Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Walgreens' Revenue Grew 5% and Adjusted EPS Surged 14.4% on Constant Currency Basis

Research Desk Line-up: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WBA, following the Company's release of its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2017 on June 29, 2017. The largest US drugstore chain outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Drug Stores industry. Pro-TD has currently selected China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on June 29, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17 and FY17 which ended on March 31, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on WBA; also brushing on CJJD. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WBA

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CJJD

Earnings Reviewed

For the third quarter of fiscal 2017 which ended on May 31, 2017, Walgreens' sales increased 2.1% to $30.12 billion compared to sales of $29.50 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's net sales increased 5.0% on a constant currency basis and surpassed analysts' expectations of $29.68 billion.

For Q3 FY17, Walgreens' GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $1.5 billion, reflecting a drop of 1.0% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted operating income in the reported quarter was $1.9 billion, an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago same period, and an increase of 7.5% on a constant currency basis.

During Q3 FY17, GAAP net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance increased 5.3% to $1.16 billion compared with $1.10 billion in Q3 FY16, while GAAP diluted net earnings per share increased 5.9% to $1.07 compared with $1.01 per diluted share in the prior year's same quarter. In Q3 FY17, adjusted net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance increased 11.9% to $1.4 billion, up 13.6% on a constant currency basis, while adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the reported quarter increased 12.7% to $1.33, up 14.4% on a constant currency basis.

Business Division Results

During Q3 FY17 Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy USA reported sales of $22.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 6.3% compared to Q3 FY16. Sales in comparable stores increased 3.7% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q3 FY17, Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 69.9% of the division's sales, grew 10.3% on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributable to higher prescription volumes including mail and central specialty following the formation of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. The division filled 255.2 million prescriptions (including immunizations) adjusted to 30-day equivalents in the reported quarter, an increase of 8.5% on a y-o-y basis. Prescriptions filled in comparable stores increased 8.3% compared with Q3 FY16, primarily due to Medicare Part D growth and volume growth from previously announced strategic pharmacy partnerships.

During Q3 FY17, the segment's GAAP gross profit decreased 1.7% on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted gross profit fell 0.5%. In the reported quarter, selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of sales decreased 1.6% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to sales mix and higher sales. Retail Pharmacy USA's GAAP operating income in Q3 FY17 increased 0.1% on a y-o-y basis to $1.2 billion. The segment's adjusted operating income in the reported quarter increased 5.9% to $1.5 billion.

Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy International reported sales of $2.8 billion in Q3 FY17, a decrease of 10.3% compared to the year-ago corresponding period mainly due to currency translation. The segment's sales dropped 0.2% on a constant currency basis. For Q3 FY17, the division's comparable store sales increased 0.2% on a y-o-y basis, while comparable pharmacy sales decreased 0.1% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the negative impact of pharmacy funding in the UK.

During Q3 FY17, Walgreens' Retail Pharmacy International GAAP gross profit decreased 11.6% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to currency translation. On a constant currency basis, adjusted gross profit decreased 1.2%. The segment's GAAP operating income in Q3 FY17 fell 36.3% to $142 million, while adjusted operating income dropped 25.2% to $193 million, down 14.0% on a constant currency basis.

In Q3 FY17, Walgreens' Pharmaceutical Wholesale Division had sales of $5.3 billion, a decrease of 7.9% on a y-o-y basis, mainly due to currency translation. On a constant currency basis, the segment's comparable sales increased 3.7%, which was ahead of the Company's estimates of market growth. The division's GAAP operating income in Q3 FY17 was $200 million, which included $84 million from the Company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen compared with $146 million in the year-ago same quarter. The segment's adjusted operating income increased 41.3% to $253 million, up 53.1% on a constant currency basis.

Cash Matters

On 28 June 2017, Walgreens authorized a share repurchase program for up to $5 billion of the Company's shares prior to the program's expiration on August 31, 2018.

Walgreens' GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 billion in Q3 FY17, and free cash flow was $1.6 billion. The Company's GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $5.2 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2017, and free cash flow was $4.3 billion.

Rite Aid Acquisition

On June 29, 2017, Walgreens also announced a new definitive agreement with Rite Aid Corporation under which Walgreens Boots Alliance will purchase 2,186 stores, three distribution centers, and related inventory from Rite Aid. The consideration for the transaction will be $5.175 billion in cash, the assumption by Walgreens of the related real estate leases and the grant of an option to Rite Aid, exercisable through May 2019 and subject to certain conditions.

The new agreement replaced the previous merger agreement with Rite Aid announced in October 2015 and amended in January 2017, and the agreement to divest certain Rite Aid stores to Fred's, Inc. announced in December 2016. Both of these agreements have been terminated. The initial closing of the new transaction is expected to occur within the next six months.

Outlook

For FY17, Walgreens raised the lower end of its guidance by $0.08 per share and now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.98 to $5.08.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 10, 2017, Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock closed the trading session at $77.16, marginally falling 0.40% from its previous closing price of $77.47. A total volume of 4.76 million shares was exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 19.47 and have a dividend yield of 1.94%. The stock currently has a market cap of $83.55 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily