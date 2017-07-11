Atento Appoints Shay Chor as Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations Director

SAO PAULO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing solutions (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Shay Chor as Corporate Treasurer and Investor Relations Director.

Shay Chor is responsible for the communication of Atento's strategy, growth prospects, operational effectiveness and financial performance to the global investment community. Mr. Chor is also responsible for the optimization of Atento's capital structure to fund the Company's capital needs. Based in Sao Paulo, Mr. Chor reports to Mauricio Montilha, Atento's Chief Financial Officer.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to have Shay join our team. He brings solid expertise within the investment community. Shay will be instrumental in enhancing the understanding and appreciation for how Atento is differentiating itself to creating value in our industry currently and over the long term."

Mauricio Montilha, Atento's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Shay is a well-respected senior executive who will play a key role in advancing our treasury and investor relations functions. We are thrilled to have Shay join our team. He is an exceptional professional who will generate added value for our Company and relevant stakeholders."

"I am excited to join such a strong and dedicated team. Atento has an unrivaled commitment to deliver the best customer experience solutions to over 400 clients across its footprint. This commitment and its growth profile are why Atento is the industry leader in CRM/BPO in Latin America. I look forward to continuing to reinforce Atento's position within the investment community," said Shay Chor.

Mr. Chor joins Atento from Goldman Sachs where he spent the past six years covering both Brazilian and US investors as a Senior Vice President on the Latin America Equity Sales desk. From 2009 to 2011, he served as Head of Equity Sales at Banco Santander Brasil. Before that, Mr. Chor held different roles in the areas of equity sales, equity research, investor relations and structured finance in institutions such as Deutsche Bank Brasil, Banco Santander Brasil, Brasil Telecom and UBS Warburg.

Mr. Chor holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from IBMEC, Brazilian Institute for Capital Markets.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com.

