sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,497 Euro		-0,024
-4,61 %
WKN: A12DDL ISIN: CA74734T1049 Ticker-Symbol: 8PY 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC0,497-4,61 %