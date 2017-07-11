Wunderman Launches New Artificial Intelligence Services Division Using Microsoft Cloud Technologies

First agency to provide comprehensive independent AI solutions for marketers at scale

SEATTLE, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wunderman, the leading global digital agency and part of WPP, today announced at Microsoft Inspire the launch of a new division, Wunderman AI Services, to provide enterprise level artificial intelligence solutions for marketers. The new division will develop and deploy enterprise grade artificial intelligence solutions for marketers across customer care, acquisition, product development and customer retention. Wunderman AI Services will be powered by Microsoft Azure and takes advantage of Cortana Intelligence Suite.

Wunderman is the first agency to offer custom-built AI solutions independent of an OS device. Strengthened by Wunderman's deep expertise in CRM, data and customer engagement, Wunderman AI Services will help marketers benefit from the increasing amount of information big data provides to deliver machine learning and artificial intelligence-based marketing and customer service solutions.

This new division is managed byRobbee Minicola, President, Wunderman Seattleand former Microsoft Principal Program Director in Big Data. The division will report intoSeth Solomons, Wunderman's CEO of North America.

Mark Read, Wunderman's Global CEO, said:"As AI becomes a central factor for marketers, Wunderman is committed to helping our clients embrace the benefits of AIand discover new ways for this rapidly changing technology to drive greater customer value."He added,"We welcome this opportunity to continue our long-time partnership with Microsoft and launch this new division, with Microsoft's Azure and Cortana Intelligence."

John 'JG' Chirapurath, General Manager, Data Platform Marketing at Microsoft Corp, said: "We are excited by Wunderman's AI offering for marketers and to be their platform partner in this space. We believe that using Microsoft Cognitive Services and cloud infrastructure will enhance Wunderman's ability to build powerful, creative solutions to deliver results for marketers."

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It isCreatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 9,200 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 200 offices in 70 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visitwww.wunderman.comand follow us@Wunderman.

