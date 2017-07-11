Yamaha UC Collaborates With Microsoft to Deliver Best-in-Class Audio Solutions for Large Meeting Spaces with Skype for Business

Yamaha, a leading pro audio company, today announced the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, a USB speakerphone solution engineered with Yamaha's quality audio technology and expertise to enhance the Skype for Business meeting user experience. Available in October 2017, the Yamaha YVC-1000MS microphone and speaker system has passed Skype for Business' stringent Certification Version 3 tests, meeting the high standards that define the Skype for Business meeting experience with natural, clear audio.

Web conference landscape by using YVC-1000MS (Photo: Business Wire)

The YVC-1000MS is a scalable and flexible solution engineered to support the audio requirements of large meeting rooms, rooms with special table configurations, and even remote education classes or seminars within the Skype for Business application. The YVC-1000MS features separate microphone and speaker units that smoothly integrate audio for natural, comfortable remote communication. Yamaha's adaptive echo cancellation and other unique high-quality sound processing technologies developed over the years also help facilitate a stress-free conversation. The user-friendly design provides fast, intuitive connection to a call on a smartphone by Bluetooth and can bridge to a Skype for Business call via USB.

"Skype for Business continues to be the platform of choice for collaboration," said Hirofumi (Hogan) Osawa, executive officer, senior general manager of audio business division and general manager of UC Department, Yamaha. "We are focused on delivering communication technologies that are specifically tuned to make human voices sound clear and natural in every conversation by leveraging Yamaha's well-known expertise in developing pro audio solutions and our 10 year experience working with global enterprise customers and partners within the UC industry. With the introduction of the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, users will optimize Skype for Business meetings that take place in large meeting spaces."

"Yamaha has a long-standing reputation as a proven audio technology expert. Together, we're simplifying the meeting experience while delivering quality audio that's vital to effective conversations," said Tiffany Wissner, senior director, Skype for Business product marketing at Microsoft Corp. "The YVC-1000MS speakerphone was chosen for its ability to meet the requirements for large meeting room applications and fulfill the high-quality audio demands of our users."

More information can be found at https://uc.yamaha.com/skype_for_business/

[Yamaha Corporation]

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha entered to UC market in 2006 with audio communication products and established a firm position with the quality and sound technology especially in Japanese market. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. www.yamaha.com

Visit Yamaha booth at Microsoft Inspire 2017, Booth 445.

