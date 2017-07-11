NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Estée Lauder, the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies, is today announcing the launch of a conversational lipstick advisor that helps guide customers to find their ideal lip shade. The new lipstick chatbot, which works on Facebook Messenger and was created in partnership with ModiFace, enables Estée Lauder customers to do the following:

1. Search for and virtually try-on Estée Lauder's full assortment of lip shades, each individually shade-matched by ModiFace to realistically represent the actual product.

2. Take a quiz that provides personalized shade recommendations based on the user's ideal color and finish preferences. Recommended shades can then be virtually tried-on and purchased.

3. Perform a unique search-by-color capability that allows shoppers to search for lipsticks by taking a photo of any object.

The Estée Lauder Lipstick Chatbot is the next step in the partnership between Estée Lauder and ModiFace which launched Augmented Reality based product try-on on esteelauder.com product pages in May 2017. Leveraging ModiFace's patented facial recognition and Augmented Reality (AR) product simulation technology, the new chatbot enables users anywhere, on any device, to explore and interact with Estée Lauder's iconic Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick and its newest Pure Color Love Lipstick.

"One of the key pillars of our partnership with ModiFace is the application of Augmented Reality and AI across all platforms where customers interact with our brand," said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. "Messaging applications such as Facebook Messenger are the perfect platform for consumers to search, explore, try-on, and ideally purchase Estée Lauder products."

The new Estée Lauder Lipstick Chatbot will be available for use on any device that supports Facebook Messenger starting today at the following link:

http://m.me/esteelauderlipartist

"We see Augmented Reality as an essential layer of interaction between beauty customers and brands. Estée Lauder is among the leaders in embracing the notion of AR being used everywhere. We are very excited by the latest step in our partnership, and look forward with great excitement to the many steps that together we have in store for the near future," said Parham Aarabi, Founder and CEO, ModiFace.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances -- all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points -- from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

About ModiFace

ModiFace is the leading creator of intelligent augmented reality technology for the beauty industry, providing customizable AR try-on capability for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging. ModiFace's patented technology, which is based on over a decade of research at Stanford University, powers over 200 custom augmented reality apps for beauty brands such as Sephora, Estée Lauder, Allergan, L'Oreal, Unilever, and Coty. For more information, visit http://www.modiface.com.

