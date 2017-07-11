The Israeli power electronics specialist introduces electric vehicle charger at Intersolar North America that can be integrated using a single inverter and dashboard.

SolarEdge, the Israeli developer of power electronics for the solar industry, has branched out into the world of electric vehicles (EVs) with the unveiling of its new Level 2 EV charger at the Intersolar North America exhibition.

The company claims that it is the world's first inverter-integrated EV charger, and offers charging that is up to six times faster than industry standard chargers.

The Level 2 EV charger can be paired with SolarEdge's ...

