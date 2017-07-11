Ubiquity, Inc. Wins Victory in $7.7 Million Default Judgement in Illinois Federal Court

The $7.7 million default judgement in favor of Gerald D. W. North, previously entered against Ubiquity, is now vacated and the case is dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction as ordered by United States District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Ubiquity, Inc. (OTC PINK: UBIQ) ("Ubiquity" or the "Company"), is a vertically integrated, technology-focused media company whose portfolio of patents and intellectual properties cover virtual, augmented, mixed and immersive reality as well as the Internet-of-Things. Ubiquity announced today that United States District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division issued an order in case number 16 C 5698 vacating the default judgment previously entered into in the case of Gerald D.W. North v. Ubiquity, Inc., et al. The case against Ubiquity was dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction over the defendent.

Chris Carmichael, who recently resumed the role of Interim CEO of Ubiquity said, "We are pleased with the judge's order in this case. We are taking aggressive corrective action in these cases as a part of our restructuring plan."

Ubiquity was represented by Leonard Meyer LLP, a firm based in Chicago and Los Angeles working directly with Rick Meyer, a partner in the firm. Connie Jordan, Ubiquity SEVP of Intellectual property who had been spearheading the defense of this case, said, "We knew it was not going to be easy but we are of course relieved that the Judge ruled in our favor."

