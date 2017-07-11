Global Yoga Mat Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Barefoot Yoga, Gaiam, JadeYoga & Manduka

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global yoga mat market to grow at a CAGR of 6.80 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Yoga Mat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on the use of sustainable raw materials. The increasing popularity of yoga and fitness has triggered the growth of the sales of yoga clothing and accessories worldwide. The manufacturers are focusing on using natural and recyclable raw materials for the yoga mats, which are biodegradable to avoid any negative impact on the environment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity of yoga. Yoga is an ancient form of Hindu spiritual discipline that originated in India. It involves meditation, breathing exercises, and several body postures that promote health and provide relaxation. In recent years, yoga has gained significant popularity in Western countries, particularly in North America. The popularity of yoga in the US and Canada is increasing.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is inconsistent pricing of raw materials. Manufacturers are exposed to risks arising from price changes for raw materials used in the manufacturing of yoga mats. Changes in the prices of raw materials or commodities considerably affect the profit margins of manufacturers. Rubber and plastic are the basic raw materials used in the manufacturing of yoga mats.



