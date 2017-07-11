Voltaic Minerals Corp. Completes Sale of Stonewall Lithium Brine Project to Macarthur Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, OTC PINK: VTCCF, FSE: 2P61) (the "Company" or "Voltaic") is pleased to announce that it has received 1,000,000 shares issued at a deemed price of 7 cents per share of Macarthur Minerals Limited, being the final payment for the sale of the Company's Stonewall Lithium Brine Project ("Stonewall Project"), located in Lida Valley, Nevada. The Lida Valley is the basin adjacent to the Clayton Valley, which hosts North America's only producing lithium mine, Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine.

ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

On October 20, 2016, Macarthur Minerals, through its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Macarthur Lithium Nevada Limited, entered into an Assignment Agreement with Voltaic to acquire the Stonewall Project on the following key terms:

Macarthur Minerals previously issued 2 million ordinary shares to Voltaic at a deemed price of 10 cents per share, on 20 October 2016; and

Payment to Voltaic of US$50,000 within 6 months

On July 6, 2017, the Assignment Agreement was varied such that, in lieu of the cash payment of US$50,000 to Voltaic, Macarthur Minerals Limited would issue to Voltaic 1,000,000 shares by July 31, 2017. Those shares have now been issued to Voltaic and provide Voltaic with an opportunity to participate in any success Macarthur Minerals might achieve with the Stonewall Project indirectly through its ownership of Macarthur shares.

About Voltaic Minerals

Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based Lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and is in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab, Utah. Lithium and other minerals occur at the property in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during historic oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #14 of the Paradox formation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP.

" Darryl Jones "

Darryl Jones

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

info@voltaicminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Voltaic Minerals Corp.