Isodiol International Inc. Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC PINK: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products, today released its unaudited consolidated sales figures for the month of June 2017. The company recorded sales of $1,843,173 CAD for the thirty-day period ended June 30, 2017. Total quarterly sales were $4,919,693 CAD for the period April 1st to June 30th, 2017.

Isodiol International CEO, Marcos Agramont, stated, "We continue to expand our domestic footprint and expand our distribution channels for our product lines. Month over month, we have grown by 10% and will continue to expand our sales and marketing team. With the progress we have made in Latin America, and with our domestic growth, we are very excited entering the second half of 2017."

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis compounds and the industry leader in manufacturing and development of consumer products. Isodiol's nutraceutical division is the pioneer of many firsts for Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), including 99% pure crystalline isolate, micro-encapsulation, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of brands and subsidiaries and will aggressively continue International expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Marcos Agramont "

CEO & Director

CORPORATE MEDIA:

ir@isodiol.com

www.isodiol.com

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Isodiol International Inc.