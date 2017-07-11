Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market 2017-2021 with Allscripts, Cerner, GE Healthcare & McKesson Dominating

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from the sale of RCM solutions that include software suits, which are standalone and integrated solutions across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is strong clinical network connectivity with medical practitioners. Clinical integration is the coordination in the healthcare network across functions, people, and activities. Clinical integration with physicians enables the healthcare companies to enhance the efficiency and quality of the healthcare system. Successful clinical integration between physicians and hospitals helps build a payment model as it takes both quality and cost into consideration. Clinical information can be completely integrated with EHR for the transition to new payment models.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in recovery audits due to changing healthcare regulations. Healthcare service providers are under constant pressure caused by the change in government regulations in the healthcare sector. They are experiencing a rise in the cost of operations and a reduction in revenues. In addition, the revenue of the provider is under continuous scrutiny and audit by recovery audit contractors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is selection of vendors to meet specific needs. The availability of RCM software vendors that are not solely focused on the healthcare sector makes the selection of the right vendor difficult. For optimizing RCM, prior experience in the healthcare sector is mandatory. Often, vendors with broad insurance experiences that are not specific to the healthcare sector take up hospital contracts. These service providers are unlikely to grasp the healthcare functions, placing the hospitals at a risk of underperforming or even regulatory compliance violations.

Key vendors



Allscripts

Cerner

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Other prominent vendors



Alleviant

athenahealth

Avadyne Health

MedData

MediRevv

Navigant Cymetrix

nThrive

OPTUM

SourceMed

ZirMed



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Revenue leakage in healthcare system



Part 06: Market developments



Part 07: Market size and forecast



Part 08: Market segmentation by deployment model



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Buying criteria



Part 15: Five forces analysis



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor profiles



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8drtc/global_healthcare





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716