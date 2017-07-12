Alcoa plant Restart einer Aluminium-Hütte >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Aktienmuffel-Land Deutschland und Alcoa... » Münchener Rück und VIG vs. Generali... Alcoa Alcoa plans a partial restart of its Warrick, Ind. aluminum smelter, an action that will further improve the competitiveness of its on-site rolling mill. The restart of 3 lines (161,400 mtpy of capacity) will begin immediately, and is expected to be completed in 2Q18. The three potlines will directly supply the Warrick rolling mill, which serves the North American market with flat-rolled aluminum for the food and beverage industry. http://bit.ly/2tKGgov >> Mehr dazu und ev. original Bilder hier Snap-Aktie auf tiefstem Level ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...