DIGITALIST GROUP'S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



Mr. Hans Parvikoski has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the management group in Digitalist Group starting 11.10.2017. In his new position Mr Parvikoski will be part of Digitalst Group's top management incentive scheme.



Pekka Pylkäs, Digitalist Group's interim CFO, will continue as member of the Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc.



Digitalist Group Plc.



Sami Paihonen



CEO





Additional information:



Sami Paihonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@digitalistgroup.com



