Japanese ministry names TUV Rheinland as Designated Overseas Agency

TUV Rheinland: inspector of mobile cranes, boiler, and pressure equipment in manufacturing country / Access to Japanese market

COLOGNE, Germany, July 12,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has recognized TUV Rheinland Industrie Service as an authorized provider for in-country inspections of boilers, pressure equipment and mobile cranes being manufactured for import to the island nation. "The achieved 'Designated Overseas Agency' status, is ensures the recognized, quality services manufacturers need to successfully place their products, components on the Japanese market," explains Manuel Diez, Global Business Field Manager of TUV Rheinland.

This important governmental authorization underscores TUV Rheinland's expertise in quality assurance systems as well as the industry-leading experience and qualifications of its engineers and inspectors. It further demonstrates the company's commitment and compliance to the high standards and strict regulations set forth by the ministry for inspection bodies providing the appropriate and trusted certification manufacturers need.

TUV Rheinland Industrie Service's global network conducts ministry-approved inspections in the country of manufacture to ensure regulatory adherence before export to Japan, thereby lowering the risk of returns due to non-conformance. Diez highlights, "This allows TUV Rheinland customers to have recognized certification and reliable reporting according to Japanese standards required for entry into the Japanese market."

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The Group employs 19,700 people around the globe, generating annual revenue of more than EUR1.9billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all industrial sectors and areas of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects, processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs and testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com