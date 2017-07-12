Global Health Services Company Cigna Acquires Zurich Insurance Middle East

Cigna launches new phase of operations as the premier provider of health and wellness services to Individuals, Employers and Government entities across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a global health services company, today announced the acquisition of general insurer, Zurich Insurance Middle East (SAL). The acquisition, which was successfully completed in June marks the beginning of a new phase of operations for Cigna as the premier provider of both health and wellness services to individuals,employers and government entities across the Middle East. With this acquisition, Cigna will operate in the UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait and Oman, further complementing its capabilities across the region.

In line with regulatory compliance, the newly acquired entity will be called 'Zurich Insurance Middle East, a Cigna-owned company.' The company will assume a name that aligns with the Cigna brand once all formalities have been completed.

In the Middle East region Cigna delivers group health products and services for small businesses and family-owned enterprises through to multinational companies. Through its new entity, Cigna will be able to provide even more personalized products to individuals, employers, and government entities; 24/7 customer support; multilingual call centres located across nine global locations; specialized clinical services, and access to one million medical and healthcare professionals and facilities worldwide.

Jason Sadler, President of Cigna International Markets said: "Cigna has enjoyed a strong presence in the Middle East for more than 15 years through our local partners. Today, we mark a significant new phase of our journey and commitment to the region. Cigna aims to improve the health, well-being and sense of security of our regional customers by providing full access to our global expertise and wide range of specialized healthcare benefits, products and wellness programs."

Cigna has named Arthur Cozad, formerCEO ofCigna Taiwan, as CEO for Middle East markets. Earlier this year, Cigna opened offices at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to serve as its regional headquarters, providing management support and specialist services to its regulated entities across the GCC.

Howard Gough, CEO of Cigna for the MENA Region, Global International Private Medical Insurance (GIPMI), and Global Government segment, added: "We are witnessing a dynamic change within the GCC region's healthcare sector, defined by regulatory reform and national agendas that prioritize the importance of quality healthcare. Cigna's healthcare benefit products and its preventive wellness solutions meet a vital need for companies, and local and globally mobile individuals."

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 15 years in the MENA region, Cigna serves the GCC markets and Lebanon, through its locally regulated entities and regional headquarters in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals,employers and government entities in the region.

The company maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 40,000 people that service more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Cigna is a Fortune 100 company with a total revenue of US$39.7 billion in 2016.

